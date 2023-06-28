MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.84. 149,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,098. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

