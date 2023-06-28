MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after buying an additional 892,815 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. 76,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,082. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

