Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 0.5%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$70.36 and last traded at C$70.54. Approximately 9,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.88.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.11.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

