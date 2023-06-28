Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.51

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 47240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 7.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
