Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock worth $4,096,526. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.79. 54,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

