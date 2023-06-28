Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
