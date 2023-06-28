Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

