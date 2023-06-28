Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.98 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

