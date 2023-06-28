Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently -31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

