Man Wah Holdings Limited (MAWHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.05.
About Man Wah
