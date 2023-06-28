Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of MNSEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 139,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
