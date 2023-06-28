Magic Internet Money Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.44 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.44 million and approximately $835,802.97 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

