Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 315.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 392,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $124,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

