Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $33.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 127,836 shares.

Specifically, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.