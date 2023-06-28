Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $888,000.

CIBR stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

