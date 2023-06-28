Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 3,475.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

MOON stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

