Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 972.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises about 2.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.