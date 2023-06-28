Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 972.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up 2.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RYE stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

