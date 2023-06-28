Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.