M. Kraus & Co Sells 81 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.