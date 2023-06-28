M. Kraus & Co Has $734,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,619. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

