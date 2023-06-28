M. Kraus & Co Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Price Performance

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 197,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

