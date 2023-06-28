Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

