Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4648 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 414,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

