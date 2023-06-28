Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.40. 196,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 490,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $618.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 217.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 100.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liquidia by 33.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,496 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.