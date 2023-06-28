Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.11

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

