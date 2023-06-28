Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.53. 194,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,077,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Specifically, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $5,228,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

