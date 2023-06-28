Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 473,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,721. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,345 shares of company stock valued at $36,315,822. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

