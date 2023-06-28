Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,803 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,152. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

