Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 131,733 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 1,179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.0 %

MT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,338. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.