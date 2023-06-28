Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,723. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

