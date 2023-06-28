Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.06% of WESCO International worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WCC stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $171.82. 95,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,904. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.