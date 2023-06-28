Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $485.47. 473,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

