Leuthold Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FXE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.