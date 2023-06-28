Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 186,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

