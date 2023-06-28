Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,854 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. 27,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,314. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.