Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.83% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 123,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 27,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

