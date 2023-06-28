Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Cuts Dividend

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

