Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.
