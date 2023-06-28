LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 709.6% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 671,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 571,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

LVTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 85,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. On average, analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.