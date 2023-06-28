Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,733 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $999.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

