Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 245,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares during the period.

IFRA opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

