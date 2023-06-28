Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.