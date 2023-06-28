Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

About Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

