KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.11 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. KOK has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $135,154.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,133.84 or 1.00065125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01275492 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $134,612.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.