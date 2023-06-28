Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 539 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

