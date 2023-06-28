Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 532 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

