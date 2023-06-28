Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 2,724 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,323,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,379,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

