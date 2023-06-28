Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 8,532,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

