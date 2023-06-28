Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $646.64. 579,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $574.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

