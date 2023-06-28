Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.71. The stock had a trading volume of 581,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.79.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

