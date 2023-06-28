Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 3,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. Danske started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.